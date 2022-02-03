Dr. David Tauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tauber, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tauber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-4905Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Deluca Plastic Surgery5 Ulenski Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 724-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After years of considering cosmetic surgery, and a couple of rough consults elsewhere, I am SO thankful that I found Dr. Tauber. I live in VT and no other surgeon in my area (including NYC, Montreal and Boston) could even compare. He corrected my tuberous breasts as part of a 'mommy makeover' like it was NBD (other surgeons weren't even familiar with how to go about doing so). He's very knowledgeable, made me feel comfortable, and he offers some of the most modern procedures out there (like wide awake face lifts). His staff is also great and seem to genuinely enjoy working with him as well which speaks volumes. He is well worth the travel from any distance, and I'll continue to drive the 8 hour roundtrip to see him for all of my cosmetic needs! Thanks Dr. T!
About Dr. David Tauber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic & Reconstruction Craniomaxillofacial Surgery, Harvard Medical College & Massachuesetts General Hospital
- Chief Resident Of Integrated Plastic Surgery, Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pennsylvania State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tauber works at
