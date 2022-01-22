Overview

Dr. David Taub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Taub works at Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.