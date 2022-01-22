See All Urologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. David Taub, MD

Urology
3.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Taub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Taub works at Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton
    701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-5790
    Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA
    4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 267-6780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Jan 22, 2022
    About Dr. David Taub, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891804696
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    Internship
    • General Surgery, University of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
