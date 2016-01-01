Dr. David Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Tate, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Adventist Health St. Helena.
Dr. Tate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Cancer Center - Radiation Oncology1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 190, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Adventist Health St. Helena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tate?
About Dr. David Tate, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336123504
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Ctr
- Mercy Hospital|UPMC Mercy
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate works at
Dr. Tate has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.