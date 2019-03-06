Dr. Tarr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Tarr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Tarr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and Heywood Hospital.
Dr. David Tarr92 Merrimack St, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 441-0197
North Quabbin Family Physicians15 W River St, Orange, MA 01364 Directions (978) 544-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
This doctor was a God send to my 90 year old diabetic mother; he knows what hes doing hes kind human goodness and he is so gentle on the elderly patients I recommend him. He removed a very black-purple toenail and my mom who was scared felt no pain.
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760475495
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Tarr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarr has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.