Dr. David Taragin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. David Taragin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Taragin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group of Washington PC2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
2
The Neurology Center8555 16th St Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
3
The Neurology Center1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
4
The Neurology Center3801 International Dr Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 562-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taragin?
Excellent neurologist have been going to them for year the best one in Maryland !!!!
About Dr. David Taragin, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1730151986
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taragin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taragin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taragin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taragin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taragin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taragin speaks Hebrew.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Taragin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taragin.
