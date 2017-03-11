Overview

Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tannenbaum works at Alliance Dermatology Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.