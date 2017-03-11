Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
St Clare Building office1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Tannenbaum for almost 15 years. He is easy to talk to, kind and patient and he is a good doctor. It took me a long time to find a gynecologist that I liked. I went to 5 or 6 before deciding to stay with Dr. Tannenbaum. His old office was so far that I had to rent a car, but I did so because he is such a good doctor. The staff at this office is a bit daft--They kept insisting that I had never seen this doctor. They did not wait for the answers to medical questions,et
About Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Meml Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannenbaum has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannenbaum.
