Overview

Dr. David Tamura, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tamura works at Texas Breast Specialists in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.