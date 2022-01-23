Overview

Dr. David Tamres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tamres works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.