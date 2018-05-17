Dr. David Talley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Talley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Talley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 206, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 564-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Rene Sepulvada 10 years ago. Awesome doctor, great bedside manner. He left and Dr. David Talley took over. Just as awesome. Dr. Talley is just as insightful and friendly. When I need a new script, refill, lab work, or any supporting medical care, the whole team at the Toepperwein office absolutely exceeds expectations. If they are following a business model, it is an awesome plan and they are knocking it out of the park!
About Dr. David Talley, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, Co
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University, College Station
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.
