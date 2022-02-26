Overview

Dr. David Tait, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Tait works at Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.