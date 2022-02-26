Dr. David Tait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tait, MD
Dr. David Tait, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Union.
Levine Cancer Center1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2000
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Union
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very attentive to me,great doctor who knows how to handle different situation
About Dr. David Tait, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Tait has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tait has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tait.
