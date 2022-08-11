Dr. David Taing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Taing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Taing, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University and is affiliated with Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Taing works at
Locations
1
Millennium Physician Group LLC8431 Pointe Loop Dr Fl 2, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (866) 592-2199
2
Northwest Florida Healthcare Inc1360 Brickyard Rd, Chipley, FL 32428 Directions (850) 415-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Taing is a Very Caring doctor!! I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. David Taing, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1184824187
Education & Certifications
- St Matthew's University
Dr. Taing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taing speaks Khmer.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taing.
