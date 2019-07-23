Dr. David Tager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tager, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Tager works at
Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1312
- 2 10 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 725-2663
- 3 9196 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tager?
No other way to say, but he has been amazing with my 23 month old. We love him and would reccommend him for your ortho needs!
About Dr. David Tager, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1245526730
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tager works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.