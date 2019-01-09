Overview

Dr. David Syn, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Syn works at The Advanced Bariatric Surgery Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.