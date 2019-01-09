See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. David Syn, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Syn, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Syn works at The Advanced Bariatric Surgery Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Advanced Bariatric Surgery Center
    3805 22ND PL, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 687-5670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 09, 2019
    Stop Searching, You found the best! Dr. Syn and staff are simply the best. I have had ZERO regrets with going with them. Very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful!
    Mike in Portales, NM — Jan 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Syn, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487730511
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Lukes/Roosevelt, Columbia University
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
