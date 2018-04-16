Overview

Dr. David Swift, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chi Health Good Samaritan, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Memorial Community Health, Merrick Medical Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital and Valley County Health System.



Dr. Swift works at Internal Medical Associates in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.