Dr. David Swenson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.



Dr. Swenson works at West Coast Hospitalists in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.