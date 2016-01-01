- FindCare
Dr. David Swenson, DO
Overview
Dr. David Swenson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Swenson works at
Locations
West Coast Hospitalists1201 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 000-0000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
