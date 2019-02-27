See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Overview

Dr. David Swedler, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Swedler works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    34509 9th Ave S # 203B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Swedler, DO

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1508196130
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Jackson South Community Hospital
Residency
  • Lutheran Medical Center
Medical Education
  • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Swedler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swedler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swedler has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swedler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

