Dr. David Swedler, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Swedler, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Franciscan Center for Weight Management34509 9th Ave S # 203B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Franciscan Center for Weight Management11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Dr. Swedler and Dr. Eugene Cho from St. Joseph Hospital performed emergency surgeries on me in December 2018. I am convinced the two doctors saved my life. My family had been told there was a significant chance I may not survive, but the doctors did what they do best and I'm alive as a testament of their skill. Upon meeting Dr. Swedler after surgery I found him to be warm and caring. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1508196130
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
