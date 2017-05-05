Dr. David Swain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Swain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 493-3333
Middleburg1821 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333
Palatka524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2836
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 436-6420
County Road 210 Office300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 493-3333
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 854-2540
Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-3333
Jacksonville9889 Gate Pkwy N Bldg 200, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 493-3333
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 493-3333
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fleming Island Office1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 644-0092
Monument Office1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 493-3333
Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute205 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Augustine109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 436-6420
Ibrahim Heart Clinic3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 282-7271MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Swain is One of the best physicians I've ever seen.
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Swain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.