Podiatry
Overview

Dr. David Swain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Swain works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs
    7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Middleburg
    1821 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Palatka
    524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
    County Road 210 Office
    300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 854-2540
    Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Jacksonville
    9889 Gate Pkwy N Bldg 200, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Fleming Island Office
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-0092
    Monument Office
    1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    205 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    St. Augustine
    109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
    Ibrahim Heart Clinic
    3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 282-7271
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 05, 2017
    Dr. Swain is One of the best physicians I've ever seen.
    Joe in Jacksonville,Florida — May 05, 2017
    About Dr. David Swain, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1528228913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Swain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swain works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL and Fleming Island, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Swain’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

