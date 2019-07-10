Dr. Sustarsic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sustarsic, MD
Dr. David Sustarsic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL.
Florida Heart & Vascular Center511 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (323) 750-5000
Florida Heart & Vascular Center1560 Santa Barbara Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-6808
Florida Heart & Vascular Multi Specialty Group PA1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 142, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 728-6808
Leesburg Family Medicine802 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-1324
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Recent EVAR amazing with excellent results. One hour nine minutes and I was up and walking the next day at home!!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1134183130
- General Surgery
Dr. Sustarsic has seen patients for Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sustarsic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
