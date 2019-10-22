See All Urologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. David Sussman, DO

Urology
3.1 (15)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Sussman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Sussman works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Sussman, DO

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1407898406
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
  • University of New England
Board Certifications
  • Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

