Dr. David Sussman, DO
Dr. David Sussman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
New Jersey Urology, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sussman for almost 10 years, and my wife has been his patient for over 25 years. Dr. Sussman is what other doctors strive to become. Professional, courteous, listens to your questions and ailments, then fully explains treatment options and reasons WHY some treatments or drugs are not the best idea in your instance. I just wish that all of my doctors had the qualities that Dr. Sussman has.
About Dr. David Sussman, DO
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of New England
- Urological Surgery
