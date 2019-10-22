Overview

Dr. David Sussman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Sussman works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.