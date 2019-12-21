See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. David Supik, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Supik, DO

Sports Medicine
4.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Supik, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Supik works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN and Maple Grove, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinics and Surgery Center
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 672-7422
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fairview Clinics-edina
    6545 France Ave S Ste 150, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 672-7100
  3. 3
    M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove
    14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 898-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Supik?

    Dec 21, 2019
    Good doctor
    — Dec 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Supik, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Supik, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Supik to family and friends

    Dr. Supik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Supik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Supik, DO.

    About Dr. David Supik, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154767366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Supik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Supik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Supik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Supik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Supik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Supik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Supik, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.