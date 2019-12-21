Dr. Supik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Supik, DO
Dr. David Supik, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 672-7422Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Fairview Clinics-edina6545 France Ave S Ste 150, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 672-7100
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1100
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1154767366
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Supik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supik.
