Dr. David Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Neuroscience Institute - Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1697
-
2
Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6350
-
3
Norton Neurology Services4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Passport Home Health
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- United Church of Christ
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
Excellent experience with Dr. Sun. Highly recommend him. Diagnosed with brain tumors after a blackout caused a car accident, I saw several other neurosurgeons before he was recommended to me. He took the time to discuss and illustrate what was happening to my brain and tumors and was the only doctor to do that. I had complete faith in his abilities and was rewarded by a successful surgery with no serious problems afterwards. I am so grateful he was recommended to me.
About Dr. David Sun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1376690164
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.