Dr. David Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Suh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Suh works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC4375 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 350, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 622-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I saw Dr. Suh last week for a first-time visit, and he was exceptionally caring and thorough. He took plenty of time to describe details and answer questions about medications and treatments without pushing unnecessary tests. His knowledge and humility (yes, the two can coexist) were apparent and put us at ease right away. It was one of the most positive experiences we've ever had with a doctor. Given the subject matter (my husband's heart), that was remarkable. Many thanks to Dr. Suh and his warm staff!
About Dr. David Suh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U/Baptist MC
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
