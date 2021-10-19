See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. David Sugar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Sugar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sugar works at Sugar Orthopaedics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Orthopaedics, David A. Sugar, MD
    1630 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    Oct 19, 2021
    In July, I started having problems with my right knee with intense pain and swelling. I had meniscus surgery in 2018 performed by Dr. Sugar with great success. The surgery I had in 2018 took care of the pain issues on the left side of my right knee, but now the right side was damaged. Dr. Sugar came to my rescue once again, and we scheduled a knee replacement. Unfortunately, due to the Covid situation in Florida, all significant surgeries were not being performed. Dr. Sugar gave me another solution with meniscus surgery on the right side of my knee. Dr. Sugar fixed my pain issue once again. The Sugar Orthopedics office is above average in care, including Stephanie, Susan, Megan, Michael, and the entire staff. They treat everyone like family and not numbers which are hard to find in the industry. Dr. Sugar treated me with great care and concern like a family member. I have lived in places from New York, Los Angeles, and South Carolina which doctors don't even come close.
    Ralph Russell Sarasota FL — Oct 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Sugar, MD
    About Dr. David Sugar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699717645
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Med College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tampa Genl Hosp-U South Fla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sugar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sugar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

