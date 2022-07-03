See All Allergists & Immunologists in Delaware, OH
Dr. David Stukus, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Stukus, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Delaware, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Stukus works at Nch Lewis Center in Delaware, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nch Lewis Center
    7853 Pacer Dr, Delaware, OH 43015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 355-8025
  2. 2
    Nationwide Children's Hospital
    700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 722-4404
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 03, 2022
    Phenomenal doctor who is passionate about providing the very best evidence-based care possible. You simply will not find a better pediatric allergist anywhere. He is great with kids and parents alike, his expertise is unparalleled, and he goes above and beyond to help with any and all questions and concerns. Incredibly grateful to him and cannot possibly recommend him highly enough.
    — Jul 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Stukus, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164429213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stukus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stukus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stukus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stukus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stukus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stukus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

