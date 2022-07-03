Dr. Stukus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Stukus, MD
Dr. David Stukus, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Delaware, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.
Nch Lewis Center7853 Pacer Dr, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 355-8025
Nationwide Children's Hospital700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-4404Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Phenomenal doctor who is passionate about providing the very best evidence-based care possible. You simply will not find a better pediatric allergist anywhere. He is great with kids and parents alike, his expertise is unparalleled, and he goes above and beyond to help with any and all questions and concerns. Incredibly grateful to him and cannot possibly recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. David Stukus, MD
Dr. Stukus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stukus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stukus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stukus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stukus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stukus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.