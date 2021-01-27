Dr. David Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stuart, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stuart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Stuart works at
Locations
Arh Pulmonology - Beckley250 Stanaford Rd Ste 210, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2704
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stewart has done six or seven surgeries on me because of my condition and he is the only one that I would want to do my surgery he explains things in a matter that you can understand and has a sense of humor but is not afraid to get serious when it comes to your well-being I recommend him a hundred percent. He is never steered me wrong and I've known him for almost 5 years he actually just put a permanent port in my chest last week that I needed very badly because of my condition I'm a very hard stick and cannot even get blood work from me and it takes them like an hour to put me under anesthesia to find a vein and also have to have surgeries at least a few times a year because of my skin and he is always been the one to do it.. I have a 3-year-old little boy and if it comes the time that he needs his tonsils took out or something like that Dr Stewart is the one I'm going to call that's how much I trust him with my son's life.. also his secretary Nikki is very nice and helpful
About Dr. David Stuart, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518171628
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
