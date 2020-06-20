See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. David Stroman, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Stroman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Stroman works at Fort Worth Vascular Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Noble Anesthesia Partners Pllc
    1250 8th Ave Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8238
    Lewis 360 Medical Solutions Pllc
    1307 8th Ave Ste 302, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Fort Worth Vascular - Burleson Office
    11803 South Fwy Ste 201, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 927-0456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 20, 2020
    Jun 20, 2020
    About Dr. David Stroman, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538186135
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

