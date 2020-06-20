Dr. David Stroman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stroman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stroman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Stroman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Noble Anesthesia Partners Pllc1250 8th Ave Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-8238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lewis 360 Medical Solutions Pllc1307 8th Ave Ste 302, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions
-
3
Fort Worth Vascular - Burleson Office11803 South Fwy Ste 201, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 927-0456
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stroman?
Dr Stroman has been an amazing dr. My dad does not care for drs much, but really likes him. He’s been professional, understanding, explains well and listens. His staff is very friendly on the phone and in person.
About Dr. David Stroman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538186135
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroman works at
Dr. Stroman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stroman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stroman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.