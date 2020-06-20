Overview

Dr. David Stroman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Stroman works at Fort Worth Vascular Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.