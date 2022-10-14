Dr. David Strom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Strom, MD
Overview
Dr. David Strom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Strom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-0243
-
2
Pinehurst Surgical Clinic PA809 S Long Dr Ste K, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 417-4090
-
3
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-0295
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strom?
I was extremely pleased with Dr. Strom. He understood my problem and was able to make my visit less scary than I had anticipated. I was offered a same day appointment but due to my location opted for an appointment the next morning which was a day sooner than our local office was able to see me. We arrived early and was called back almost immediately. His staff was pleasant and professional as is Dr. Strom.
About Dr. David Strom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609883511
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strom works at
Dr. Strom has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strom speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.