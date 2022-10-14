Overview

Dr. David Strom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Strom works at Sleepmed Therapies Inc. in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Rockingham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.