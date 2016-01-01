See All Dermatologists in Catonsville, MD
Dr. David Strobel, MD

Dermatology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Strobel, MD is a dermatologist in Catonsville, MD. Dr. Strobel completed a residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He currently practices at DAVID STROBEL MD. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Strobel is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Strobel MD
    716 Maiden Choice Ln Ste 305, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 747-9422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana

About Dr. David Strobel, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1134106164
Education & Certifications

  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Hospital
  • University of Maryland School Medicine
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Strobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Strobel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Strobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Strobel has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Strobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strobel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

