Dr. David Strege, MD
Overview
Dr. David Strege, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Strege works at
Locations
Specialists in Ob-gyn Inc675 Old Ballas Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 733-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great visit with Dr. Strege. I had to have surgery and I was able to schedule it very quickly, two days later. Very happy about that.
About Dr. David Strege, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Strege works at
