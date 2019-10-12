Overview

Dr. David Strege, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Strege works at Saint Louis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.