Dr. David Stover, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Stover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Stover works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Very knowledgeable and black and white. Dr. Stover guided me along the road to recovery and normalcy even after I hit bumps in the road post surgery. I would recommend him to anybody for general surgery.
    Carson — Aug 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. David Stover, MD
    About Dr. David Stover, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932121597
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Hennepin County Med Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Stover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stover works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Stover’s profile.

    Dr. Stover has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

