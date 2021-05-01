Dr. David Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
David S. Stone Md. Inc.5565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 350, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-1070
Valleycare Health System1111 E Stanley Blvd, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 847-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing ENT. Treated me for a vocal cord nodule, and then for deviated septum. Very minimalistic, non fussy person, but what an excellent doctor! I’m so happy he did the septoplasty for me because I suffer no side effects from it. Super experienced. He told me exactly how the outcome of my surgery would be and it’s just as he said, to a T.
About Dr. David Stone, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1770687139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Chinese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
