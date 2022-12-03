Overview

Dr. David Stone, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.



Dr. Stone works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Mount Pleasant, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.