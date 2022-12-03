Dr. David Stone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stone, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stone, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health1205 S Mission St Ste 11, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health802 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions
-
3
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Very nice and informative.
About Dr. David Stone, DO
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770522245
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.