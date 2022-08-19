Dr. David Stoller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stoller, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Stoller, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Elite Foot Care Center6585 S Yale Ave Ste 1110, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoller has been my podiatrist for one year. He is a miracle worker. My toenails had fungus for several years. Dr. Stoller worked diligently on my tootsies and after 3 visits, my feet look great! I show off my feet to the world! Seriously, he is that good!
About Dr. David Stoller, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952364531
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center
- La Co & Usc Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- CSUN
