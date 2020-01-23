Overview

Dr. David Stoeckle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Stoeckle works at LewisGale Physicians General and Breast Surgery - 809 Davis St., Suite 2 in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.