Dr. David Stoeckle, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (67)
Overview

Dr. David Stoeckle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Stoeckle works at LewisGale Physicians General and Breast Surgery - 809 Davis St., Suite 2 in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Virginia Orthopedic and Spine LLC
    809 Davis St Ste 2, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-2215
  2. 2
    Montgomery Regional Medical Center
    3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Cord Infection Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Able to be seen quickly after an ER visit the day prior to my appointment. Treatment suggestions seem to be working at this time!!!
    Betty Lambert — Jan 23, 2020
    About Dr. David Stoeckle, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1679671911
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Gastroenterology
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Amherst College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stoeckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoeckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoeckle works at LewisGale Physicians General and Breast Surgery - 809 Davis St., Suite 2 in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Stoeckle’s profile.

    Dr. Stoeckle has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoeckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoeckle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoeckle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoeckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoeckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

