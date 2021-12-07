Dr. David Stockwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stockwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stockwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Stockwell works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stockwell?
I feel extremely blessed to be under Dr. Stockwell’s care during a very difficult time. After being diagnosed with metastatic cancer of the spine, a complicated surgery ended up being my only option upon advice from my oncologists. Not only was my surgery successful, but my fears were eased by Dr. Stockwell’s knowledge, skill & compassion for his patient. I could not have asked for a better doctor or outcome.
About Dr. David Stockwell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861664682
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Vermont
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Wabash College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockwell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockwell works at
Dr. Stockwell has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.