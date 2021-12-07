See All Neurosurgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Neurosurgery
Dr. David Stockwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Stockwell works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
    362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 (317) 963-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Scoliosis
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Tumor
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stockwell?

    Dec 07, 2021
    I feel extremely blessed to be under Dr. Stockwell's care during a very difficult time. After being diagnosed with metastatic cancer of the spine, a complicated surgery ended up being my only option upon advice from my oncologists. Not only was my surgery successful, but my fears were eased by Dr. Stockwell's knowledge, skill & compassion for his patient. I could not have asked for a better doctor or outcome.
    Lisa S. — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Stockwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861664682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Vermont
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Stockwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Stockwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Stockwell works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Stockwell's profile.

    Dr. Stockwell has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockwell on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

