Dr. David Stockman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stockman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Cancer Ctr-U Texas
Dr. Stockman works at
Locations
Michigan Skin Clinics3925 Fortune Blvd, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 401-3747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Health Clinics4707 McLeod Dr E, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 341-5078Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My 80 yr. old sister is seeing Dr. Stockman for multiple moles, spots, tags, plus one more larger area on the side of her lower leg. He and his staff have been wonderful, kind, gentle and fully informative. I see visits for myself and my husband with Dr. D in the near future. You are treated like a family member there.
About Dr. David Stockman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1407086424
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr-U Texas
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Anatomic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockman.
