Dr. David Stickler, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Stickler works at Neurology Specialists of Charleston in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.