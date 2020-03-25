See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. David Stickler, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Stickler, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Stickler works at Neurology Specialists of Charleston in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Specialist of Charleston
    2695 Elms Plantation Blvd Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 410-0924
    Neurology Specialists of Columbia
    15 MONCKTON BLVD, Columbia, SC 29206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies
Myasthenia Gravis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Dementia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stroke
  View other providers who treat Syncope
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHCS
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2020
    Very pleased with Dr Strickler, the only thing bad I can say is the wait time was too long, otherwise I like Dr Strickler, he was good to my daughter and didn’t pass us off, he took her as his patient hope to come back for many years, very pleased with office staff also!
    Billie Harris — Mar 25, 2020
    About Dr. David Stickler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699711945
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
