Dr. David Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stewart, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Gordon B. Stromjr. MD Facp2850 Lewis Ln Ste 111, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0025
Digestive Disease Center2870 Lewis Ln Ste 230, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy with Dr. Stewart. Everything went very well. He spent time with us to explain the results and answer all questions. I felt everyone was very ptofessional.
About Dr. David Stewart, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1629139803
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
