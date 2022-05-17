Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stewart, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Dr. Stewart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Bone & Spine Surgery1525 E Windmill Ln Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 434-6920Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Northwest9050 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 998-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
We are very happy with his work. The location is not the same as it is suggested. He moved and we do not know where he is. He helped us for 6 years. Very top of the list.
About Dr. David Stewart, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1285602896
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.