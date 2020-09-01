See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Detroit, MI
Cardiothoracic Surgery
3 (11)
Dr. David Sternberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Weil-Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center

Dr. Sternberg works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Empyema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Karmanos Cancer Center
    4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 (800) 527-6266
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Oakland, Bloomfield Hills
    43097 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 (248) 334-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Karmanos Cancer Institute at Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center
    31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (800) 527-6266
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Empyema
Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Molina Healthcare
    Priority Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 01, 2020
    He is a highly skilled excellent surgeon. His skills are impeccable and the results were a blessing! I would recommend Dr. David Sternberg for anyone requiring top-quality thoracic surgery expertise.
    About Dr. David Sternberg, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    English
    1306002266
    Education & Certifications

    Weil-Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sternberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sternberg has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Empyema, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

