Dr. David Sternberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sternberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Weil-Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Sternberg works at
Locations
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Oakland, Bloomfield Hills43097 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 334-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Karmanos Cancer Institute at Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (800) 527-6266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a highly skilled excellent surgeon. His skills are impeccable and the results were a blessing! I would recommend Dr. David Sternberg for anyone requiring top-quality thoracic surgery expertise.
About Dr. David Sternberg, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1306002266
Education & Certifications
- Weil-Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
