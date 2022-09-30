See All Psychiatrists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. David Sternberg, MD

Psychiatry
4 (26)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Sternberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Sternberg works at Psychiatry Associates Chartered in Lees Summit, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Associates Chartered
    527 SW MARKET ST, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 209-9495

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 30, 2022
I had a terrible addiction to pain pills after a few surgeries from an accident. I went from taking a normal dose to shooting multiple times a day in 6yrs and another 4 yrs wondering if that day was my last. I started on a heavy dose of bupenorphine of 2.5 8mg a day. Though it took some yrs I have weened myself down to 1 2mg pill a day with the light at the end of my tunnel on being sober drug free for the first time in 25 yrs. My only knock on him is forcing of aa/na when I don't believe in that group. It's not for everyone. I rarely went and I'm doing great without it. AA should be treated like church. If u force it expect nothing but resentment towards the group/congregation. You have to have patience also as Dr Sternberg is very busy. Make sure you make notes of things ur needing answers to bc ur appt is the time to do that. I even quit seeing him but went back bc real help is hard to find so I went back ASAP. I recommend this Dr to anyone that thinks drugs is all the future holds.
Best looking patient he has. — Sep 30, 2022
About Dr. David Sternberg, MD

Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
52 years of experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1235203308
  • 1235203308
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Natl Inst Mental Hlth
Fellowship
Residency
  • Yale University School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Tufts U, School of Medicine
Medical Education
Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sternberg works at Psychiatry Associates Chartered in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sternberg’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

