Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sternberg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sternberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Sternberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Associates Chartered527 SW MARKET ST, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (913) 209-9495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sternberg?
I had a terrible addiction to pain pills after a few surgeries from an accident. I went from taking a normal dose to shooting multiple times a day in 6yrs and another 4 yrs wondering if that day was my last. I started on a heavy dose of bupenorphine of 2.5 8mg a day. Though it took some yrs I have weened myself down to 1 2mg pill a day with the light at the end of my tunnel on being sober drug free for the first time in 25 yrs. My only knock on him is forcing of aa/na when I don't believe in that group. It's not for everyone. I rarely went and I'm doing great without it. AA should be treated like church. If u force it expect nothing but resentment towards the group/congregation. You have to have patience also as Dr Sternberg is very busy. Make sure you make notes of things ur needing answers to bc ur appt is the time to do that. I even quit seeing him but went back bc real help is hard to find so I went back ASAP. I recommend this Dr to anyone that thinks drugs is all the future holds.
About Dr. David Sternberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1235203308
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Mental Hlth
- Yale University School of Medicine
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sternberg works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.