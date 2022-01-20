See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. David Stephens, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. David Stephens, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Stephens works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephens Center for Plastic Surgery
    10687 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-0444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2022
    I had a breast lift and augmentation with Dr Stephens. I wanted natural results only being able to look as good as I did with my supportive underwire bras, as I did without. After 3 babies and being nearly 60, it was all slipping downward! My results have put me back 30 years or more and the best part is no one has inquired whether I “had something done”. I feel amazing undressed with my husband and look amazing with or without clothes now. Sounds vain maybe, but I work hard to look good and don’t want gravity destroying my efforts. He and his entire staff are amazing, caring, thorough, and professional! I have never had a “procedure” and yet they left me feeling incredibly comfortable and confident being under their care. I followed their instructions to a T, and have had zero problems!
    Janine M — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. David Stephens, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023179231
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Stephens’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
