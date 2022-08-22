Overview

Dr. David Stensland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kendallville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Stensland works at Parkview Physicians Group - Cardiology in Kendallville, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.