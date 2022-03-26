See All Cardiologists in Hollywood, FL
Cardiology
Dr. David Steiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their fellowship with Farmington Health Center

Dr. Steiner works at Pinnacle Health Systems in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Pinnacle Healthcare System
    3700 Washington St Ste 500A, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 989-4700

  Memorial Regional Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Based on 28 ratings
    Mar 26, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Steiner since the 90s. He cares very much about your concerns and has kept my heart healthy all these years. I Love him & would HIGHLY recommend. Dr. Steiner is the ONLY cardiologist I would refer
    Mimi Lanier — Mar 26, 2022
    Cardiology
    English, French
    1093896722
    Farmington Health Center
    Beth Israel Medical Center
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. David Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Steiner works at Pinnacle Health Systems in Hollywood, FL.

    Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Mastodynia and Heart Murmur, and more.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

