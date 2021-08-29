Overview

Dr. David Stein, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Portsmouth Internal Medicine Associates in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.