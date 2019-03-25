Overview

Dr. David Stein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Drexel Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.