Dr. David Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Locations
Sports Medicine Tower Health Medical Group Broad Street219 N Broad St Ste 8, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-1750
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-2475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3001 S Hanover St Ste 216, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 350-3096
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. David Stein . Excellent surgeon and excellent bed side manner! Nice, knowledgeable & Truthful!
About Dr. David Stein, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588601538
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
