Dr. David Steiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Steiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Steiman works at
Locations
David M Steiman, MD350 NW 84th Ave Ste 211, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 236-8511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for over 20 years. Was always very knowledgeable and caring. Always takes the time to explain all your concerns to find the best solutions.
About Dr. David Steiman, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiman has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.