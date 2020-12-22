See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. David Starch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (106)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Starch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Starch works at New Braunfels Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Braunfels Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine
    54 Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 625-3481
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2020
    Nobody better than Dr. Starch. He is a blessing! My son had a broken shoulder/ humerus and Dr Starch was instrumental in getting him healthy and back on the court. Cant express my gratitude enough.
    Deirdre Alexander — Dec 22, 2020
    About Dr. David Starch, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184680209
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University
    • Orthopaedic Surgery Department Texas Tech Univeristy Health Science Center
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    • Texas Tech
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Starch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starch works at New Braunfels Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Starch’s profile.

    Dr. Starch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Starch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

