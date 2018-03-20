Dr. David Stapor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stapor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stapor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Stapor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steel Valley Physical Therapy1200 Brooks Ln Ste 240, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-1660
-
2
Allegheny Health Network At Cool Springs3001 Cool Springs Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 469-1660
- 3 95 Leonard Ave Ste 202, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 206-0610
-
4
Steel Valley Orthopedic/Sports1000 Higbee Dr Ste 106, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-5664
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stapor?
Very caring and friendly. Informative.
About Dr. David Stapor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013089259
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll/Albany Med Ctr Hosp
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stapor works at
Dr. Stapor has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.