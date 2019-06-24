See All Plastic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. David Stapenhorst, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Stapenhorst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Stapenhorst works at Signature Plastic Surgery, Sugar Land, TX in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sugarland Office
    1111 Highway 6 Ste 174, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 384-8558
    Signature Plastic Surgery, Sugar Land, TX
    4665 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hidradenitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Umbilical Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 24, 2019
    Dr Stapenhorst is the absolute best! Had a wonderful experience with him! I am ecstatic with my surgery results and would definitely use him again! A+ thank you so much
    Tashia Seeba in Houston , TX — Jun 24, 2019
    About Dr. David Stapenhorst, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316110638
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Internship
    • Texas Tech HSC
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
